Marissa Carpio

Marissa Carpio, policy director, Equality State Policy Center

Wyoming’s constitution is unique: it is the only state constitution that protects the right to political equality. Laws that create special classes of voters and candidates violate our state constitution, as laid out in Article 1, Section 3.

Two weeks ago, the interim Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee spent almost a full day discussing electoral reform, nearly double the time allocated on the agenda. The Equality State Policy Center paid close attention to the testimony, discussion and background noise surrounding the most important responsibility of a Wyoming citizen: the right to vote.

Marissa Carpio serves as the policy director at the Equality State Policy Center, strategizing and advocating for fair elections, transparent government, and thriving communities in Wyoming. Prior to joining ESPC, Marissa received a B.S. in Justice Systems and a B.A. in Psychology from Truman State University. After moving out to Wyoming and graduating from the University of Wyoming’s Master of Public Administration program, Marissa worked with the Wyoming Women’s Foundation to delve into Wyoming policy as it relates to women’s economic self-sufficiency.

