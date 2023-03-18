Buckle up, team: I’m a white man from the Midwest with a story to tell about wokeness.

I live in an Ohio railroad town. Locals hear trains calling through the night, wait them out at crossings and photograph them trundling along the river past the old mill downtown. But as our neighbors two counties over in East Palestine know, those cars don’t just carry freight or Old World charm — they also bring danger.

Peter Certo is the communications director of the Institute for Policy Studies.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus