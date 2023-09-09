Madi Clark

As a self-started, small farmer of alfalfa hay for four years, I know firsthand the problems that are caused by overregulation of agriculture. Agricultural labor laws are one of the most cumbersome for our operation to navigate.

On our small farm in Eastern Oregon, just west of Parma, Idaho, our harvest equipment is repeatedly fine-tuned to maximize our yields every year. When harvesting grain sold to the local feedlot, we adjust the combine’s air volume and sieve gap to maximize the removal of the chaff and minimize the loss of valuable grain. This frustratingly slow process requires repeated starts and stops, maintenance and repairs until all our equipment is adjusted.

Madi Clark is a policy analyst for the Mountain States Policy Center, an independent research organization based in Idaho, Montana, Eastern Washington and Wyoming. Online at mountainstatespolicy.org.

