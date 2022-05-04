Last year, my mother was admitted to a rehab unit at a skilled nursing facility (nursing home) after a 12-day hospital stay. At that time, the facility was in lockdown from having had one positive case of COVID-19.
They allowed me two days of compassionate care visits (CCVs) to get her settled in, which meant I could be there for 48 hours straight, but I wouldn’t be allowed to come back until the second round of COVID testing of all the residents came back, and then only for half an hour once a day. My mother was immediately worried and upset when we were told. So was I.
During the same time, an article about nursing homes’ vaccination rates in the Casper Star-Tribune reported these statistics: only 40% of skilled nursing facilities employees’ are vaccinated. I was shocked that the greatest threat to these vulnerable residents could be exposure to COVID from the staff.
It’s now a federal regulation that health care workers be vaccinated, but it wasn’t then, and workers were already talking about quitting when it went into effect, “because it violates my rights.” Unbelievable, I thought, especially since residents are “strongly encouraged” to be or get vaccinated. According to the article, 90% of residents are.
At the beginning of the COVID outbreak, no one knew what to do. While nursing homes seemed to be the nexus of what turned into the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued guidelines on limiting visits to nursing homes/skilled nursing facilities to try and control the spread, and we watched in horror as nursing homes and assisted living centers instituted lockdowns – also advised by the CDC and state and local health departments – that continued for more than a year.
While many of these residents lost their lives without the benefit of family being with them, the trauma of isolation was devastating for the residents who survived the infection, but existed in quarantine.
My daughter, a consultant pharmacist experienced in program management, development, evaluation and training of government health care programs, began investigating these rules, and found that CMS had issued revised guidelines on Nov. 12, 2021, about visitations for nursing homes. The facility’s website had posted none of these, and, in fact, their site had not been updated since that February. The facility’s restrictions clearly conflicted with the CMS revisions. These facilities receive most of their funding from Medicare/Medicaid, so the guidelines are more than just suggestions.
This first revision said lockdown shouldn’t occur unless the county infection rate was greater than 10% (at that time, Wyoming’s was less than 1%); that only one round of facility-wide testing is necessary if all come back negative, not two, as was being done, unnecessarily extending the lockdown; family can and should be with a dying resident; that visitation time could not be limited, and that visitation could be in the resident’s room or a designated area with social distancing.
On March 16 of this year, CMS released a Frequently Asked Questions document, addressing certain scenarios and clarifying how visits should be handled, with the caveat: “Visitation must be allowed at all times with very limited and rare exceptions, in accordance with residents’ rights.” A key point: “Facilities should allow indoor visitation at all times for all residents, regardless of vaccination status” of the resident or the visitor.
But if you are unable to make the case for longer and more frequent visits, the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long Term Care website (theconsumervoice.org) has published the CMS guidelines for making the case for CCVs, which I feel all residents are qualified to receive, without question. CCVs aren’t limited to certain situations, but can occur if the resident is feeling depressed, distressed, confused or emotionally upset.
I took this information to the visit-scheduling staffer, arguing for these visits, and ended up prevailing. I was able to be with my mother every day while she was there. My mother passed away late last year, but not at the rehab facility, not from COVID (she was vaccinated and boosted, as was I) and not from the trauma of confinement.
The term “compassionate care” is no longer being used, but I believe it can still be a significant and powerful concept when visitation is closed or significantly limited. The resident has the right to make choices about significant aspects of their life in the facility, and it is their right to have visitors.
These are federal regulations. But again, if this is not happening, you can read these revised documents on the Medicare website (CMS.gov), the consumer site mentioned earlier and the Wyoming Department of Health. You can also contact Wyoming Department of Health Administrator and State Survey Agency Director Laura Hudspeth at Laura.Hudspeth@wyo.gov or Julia VanDyke at Julia.VanDyke@wyo.gov. Their phone number is 307-777-7123.
The unfortunate realty is that many of these residents are a forgotten population, with little say about how they are treated or managed. It’s my hope that those residents who have loved ones can advocate for better treatment and that they would have healthier lives, as short or as long as that may be.