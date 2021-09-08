As a stakeholder in Wyoming’s energy future, Glenrock Energy has closely followed recent discussions of plans to develop a nuclear reactor at the site of one the coal-fueled generating stations currently scheduled for retirement.
We support Gov. Mark Gordon’s all-of-the-above energy strategy. Accordingly, we wish to clear up certain misperceptions and ensure fellow stakeholders are fully aware of the advantages of installing carbon capture at the Dave Johnston generating station near Glenrock.
In the case of Dave Johnston, our company proposes to utilize a commercially proven process to remove up to 95% of the carbon emissions of retrofitted generating units. As proposed, our company – not Rocky Mountain Power customers – will be responsible for the costs of constructing and operating the carbon-capture facility. The additional electrical load of carbon-capture equipment – in combination with additional electricity to operate equipment to produce low-carbon oil – will increase the operating efficiency of the generating station.
This increase in efficiency will reduce the costs borne by customers of the utility. As a result, retrofitting coal-fueled generating stations with carbon capture will lower, not increase, electricity prices. This is consistent with the finding of a U.S. Department of Energy study, which was commissioned by the governor and completed in 2020.
By addressing carbon emissions, carbon capture will provide for the continued operation of Dave Johnston as a highly reliable, low-cost electricity source. According to FERC Form 1, Dave Johnston’s operating cost is the lowest among the 15 large generating stations in PacifiCorp’s fleet (Rocky Mountain Power is a PacifiCorp division). Dave Johnston is a major reason why Wyoming residents and businesses currently enjoy the fourth-lowest average electricity price among the 50 states, according to data published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
In the case of Dave Johnston, continued operation with carbon capture will provide environmental stewardship in the form of a significant reduction in carbon emissions, as well as reliable, resilient and low-cost electricity. Carbon capture makes great economic sense for Wyoming.
Dave Johnston and other Wyoming generating stations are optimal candidates for carbon capture, owing to low operating costs (due, in part, to Wyoming coal), proximity to storage sites for captured carbon-dioxide (including fields owned and operated by Glenrock Energy, which are located less than six miles from Dave Johnston), “scrubbing” equipment already in place, ability to apply commercially proven technology, and access to existing carbon dioxide pipelines and pipeline corridors.
Carbon capture will also enable low-carbon oil production. Carbon dioxide is securely and permanently stored in underground reservoirs as part of the tertiary oil production process. Based on studies published by the Clean Air Task Force and International Energy Agency, combining carbon capture and tertiary production reduces net lifecycle carbon emissions per barrel of oil produced by up to 63%. Anthropogenic carbon dioxide provides a pathway for Wyoming to develop its vast, conventional oil resources (which are currently stranded due to lack of carbon dioxide) in an environmentally friendly manner – offsetting the effects of the decline in the unconventional (shale) sector in terms of revenue, employment, energy security and innovation.
Wyoming is uniquely advantaged to benefit from carbon capture. Capacity to store captured carbon dioxide is not limited, as Wyoming is blessed with a geology comprised of multiple, “stacked” reservoirs highly suitable for low-carbon oil production and deep-saline sequestration of captured carbon dioxide. These reservoirs contain up to 1.6 billion barrels of low-carbon oil reserves and 90 billion tons of carbon dioxide storage capacity.
By retrofitting generating stations and other industrial facilities for carbon capture, Wyoming stakeholders will gain know-how that we can export to other states that consume the vast majority of Wyoming coal, as well as other countries that produce the vast majority of carbon emissions. And, carbon capture will diversify Wyoming’s economy by fostering industries that need reliable, low-cost and low-carbon electricity, such as rare-earth element mining and refining, hydrogen fuel production, digital infrastructure and related equipment manufacturing.
Now is the time to seize this opportunity and make Wyoming the world leader in carbon capture. Doing so will save our jobs, communities and way of life.