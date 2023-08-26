Recently, I was taken aback by the need of many to defend country singer Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town.” Some spoke out against the song as a racist celebration of the type of vigilante violence once prevalent throughout the Jim Crow Confederate South. Those defenders took a song that had languished on the ratings charts and drove it swiftly to the top.

However, the song’s menacing lyric, “see how far you can get down the road” may have found an answer in the Montgomery, Alabama, boat dock incident — now known euphemistically as the “Alabama Sweet Tea Party.” Perhaps you’ve seen the video of a group of white men from a pontoon boat attacking a Black boating officer. It did not go well for the white boaters as a large number of Black Alabamans were able to get “far down the road” by jumping, sprinting and even swimming to the officer’s defense.

Paul Swearengin is an author, emotional & spiritual well-being coach, podcaster and content creator through his social media presence as Unconventional Pastor Paul. He talks religion and politics, at times joined by his wife, Ashley, a former elected official and community leader. Find him at Pastor-Paul.com.

