On a recent Friday night, my wife and I watched in stunned confusion as a man in a pickup truck tried to intimidate our son and, possibly, goad him into an incident that could have ended in tragedy.

First, some context. My wife, my son and I are Black. The man in the pickup truck was white. Our family home is fenced and gated in La Cañada Flintridge, California. The incident occurred in front of our house as my wife and I sat on our second-story balcony overlooking the street, awaiting our son’s visit.

Brian Williams is the chief operating officer of the Weingart Foundation, a private grantmaking foundation advancing racial, social and economic justice in Southern California.

