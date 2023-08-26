Robin Sessions Cooley

There’s a common belief that the Department of Workforce Services is just the unemployment office. But did you know that here at DWS, we manage more than 55 programs that help the people of Wyoming? Through those programs, DWS emphasizes the following nine core functions:

  • Employee career guidance and training — Helping individuals establish solid career pathways.
  • Employment and recruitment — Connecting individual job seekers with employers.
  • Employee development and retention — Connect employers with professional development opportunities to increase employee skill attainment through various grant opportunities.
  • Rehabilitation — Helping individuals with disabilities acquire and retain employment.
  • Regulatory and compliance enforcement — Investigation of wage claims and fair employment assurance; workplace safety.
  • Communication and education — Collect data to provide accurate labor market information and monitor labor trends.
  • Benefit payments — Assistance with financial and social stabilization.
  • Revenue collections — For employer registration with workers’ compensation and unemployment insurance programs.
  • Collaboration — Communicate and collaborate with internal and external stakeholders.

Robin Sessions Cooley, J.D., is the director of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

