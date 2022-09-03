OPED-LABOR-COUNTERPOINT-MCT

One hundred forty years ago, the first Labor Day parade almost ended before it began. On Sept. 5, 1882, thousands of union workers, police officers and gawking onlookers gathered at City Hall in lower Manhattan. Everything was in place, the route was set, and the marchers were ready to go, except for one problem: There was no band to lead the parade.

In hindsight, that seems a fitting problem. Public attention for rank-and-file workers and their issues had long been given short shrift. After all, the intent of that first parade was to draw attention to the serious problems caused by low wages, long hours and unsafe work environments. But the way that unions have since evolved has diluted their own focus on worker welfare.

Michael D. Farren is a senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

