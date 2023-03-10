Today’s daylight-saving time (DST) system — spring-to-fall DST followed by winter standard time — is an excellent compromise, providing DST’s many advantages the majority of the year and yet avoiding winter standard time’s difficulties during the dark, cold months.

One proposed alternative is year-round standard time. This would cut short 240 beautiful spring, summer and autumn evenings and eliminate eight months of daylight-saving time’s benefits.

Dr. David Prerau is an internationally known expert on daylight-saving time and the author of “Seize the Daylight: The Curious and Contentious Story of Daylight Saving Time.” He has been a consultant for the U.S. Congress and the British Parliament. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

