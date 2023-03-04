We can all agree that Alec Baldwin did not mean to kill cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, leaving her husband a widower and her then-9-year-old son motherless. He should not be, and was not, charged with murder.

But, nor should this killing be brushed off as an accident, a tragedy of working with superstars in which a family’s only hope is to squeeze some money out in civil proceedings.

May Mailman is a senior fellow with the Independent Women’s Law Center. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus