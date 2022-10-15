Less than a month before the 2022 midterm elections, most polls show that the No. 1 issue for likely voters is, as Democratic strategist James Carville famously quipped 30 years ago, “the economy, stupid.”

According to Morning Consult, as of Oct. 1, 77% of likely voters identify the economy as their top issue, followed by education (54%), gun violence (53%), and immigration and abortion (both at 51%).

Chris Talgo is a senior editor at The Heartland Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

