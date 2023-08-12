If reports are believed, Mike Pence is apparently “too honest.” In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Donald Trump reportedly called his then-vice president “too honest” after Pence refused to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results.

Of course, there was nothing dishonest about questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Given rampant voter fraud and the fervent anti-Trumpism of Washington elites, it was a question worth asking then, and anti-Republican voter fraud remains a concern.

Ted Harvey serves as chairman of the Committee to Defeat the President. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

