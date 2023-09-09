Since February, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has blocked all senior military promotions requiring Senate confirmation to protest the Pentagon’s policy of allowing military personnel to travel to get abortions if the state they live in does not allow them — resulting because the Dobbs Supreme Court ruling overturned its own prior opinion in Roe v. Wade that guaranteed nationwide abortions.

Tuberville is enjoying his celebrity status as another “never back down” type of guy a little too much. And he is taking his superficial Republican anti-wokeism too far by inserting it into military affairs. Yet the predictions of catastrophic consequences for U.S. national security for Tuberville’s likely symbolic protest are wildly overblown by some members of both parties.

Ivan Eland is a senior fellow with the Independent Institute and author of “War and the Rogue Presidency.” He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

