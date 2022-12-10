President Joe Biden vowed to end the federal government’s use of private prisons on the campaign trail. His campaign platform further stated that “the federal government should not use private facilities for any detention, including detention of undocumented immigrants.” And in 2021, Biden stepped into office, continuing to promise that he would address the human rights abuses that pervade the immigration detention system.

These promises were repeated, but have so far proven to be empty.

Sirine Shebaya is the executive director of the National Immigration Project. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

