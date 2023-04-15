Suppose that over a month or two, prices doubled. Would that be a crisis? Would it be a crisis if the number of people out of work doubled? Or the number of drug overdoses doubled, or car crashes, or burglaries?

So, how is it that a doubling — and more — of illegal immigration isn’t a crisis?

Mark Krikorian is the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus