The Biden administration has reached its halfway point, and a review of its foreign policy decisions suggests an administration touting the return of diplomacy, while failing to meaningfully deliver on this tenet in many ways.

The opposite of big-stick diplomacy, Biden and his administration are happy to speak harshly against our adversaries while failing to follow through with the necessary hard actions — big “schtick” diplomacy.

Meaghan Mobbs is a senior fellow with the Independent Women’s Forum. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus