The racial wealth divide between Black and white Americans is much bigger — and more stubborn — than many of us realize.

The median African American household has just 6% of the wealth of the median white American household, the Institute for Policy Studies found in 2020. That’s actually a lower percentage than four decades prior. The racial wealth divide is vast — and it may be growing.

Dedrick Asante-Muhammad is an associate fellow of the Institute for Policy Studies and a co-author of the IPS report Ten Solutions to Bridge the Racial Wealth Divide. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus