The House Select Committee on the January 6 attack has spent $4 million in taxpayer money on its investigation of the riot at the Capitol. The American people are due to receive a final report Dec. 21.

The committee asserts that the hearings and the coming report are necessary for the “saving of our democracy.” Supporters of the investigation claim that those who stormed the Capitol are “extremists and domestic terrorists,” and Congress must address what they view as “influencing factors” leading to the events.

Melanie Collette is the vice chairman of public relations for the National Federation of Republican Women. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus