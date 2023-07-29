Each time Congress debates its priorities for the farm bill every five years, as it is doing this year, it faces legislation that profoundly affects the economic well-being of Americans nationwide.

From managing natural resources to rural development to funding labs and researchers at institutions across America, the farm bill is the most important tool the federal government has for ensuring that Americans have access to the food they need while also boosting economic development and growing the middle class.

Lily Roberts is the managing director for Inclusive Growth at the Center for American Progress. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

