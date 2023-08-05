Since leaving the White House in January 2021, former President Donald Trump has become public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of the Department of Justice and several district attorneys.

To date, Trump has been charged with 34 felonies by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for falsifying business records. The 45th president faces 40 felony counts in the investigation concerning classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. And, he has been charged with four felonies by special counsel Jack Smith regarding his role in the Jan. 6 incident. Trump is also expected to be charged for his role in the supposed plot to overturn the Georgia election results.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Chris Talgo is the editorial director at The Heartland Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus