White flags are seen on the Mall in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on September 16, 2021. The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, uses over 600,00 miniature white flags to symbolize the lives lost to COVID-19 in the U.S.

Halloween is over; Christmas beckons. “Monster Mash” is out; “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is in. Feel-good movies have replaced seasonal zombie and vampire flicks.

In the U.S., our real-life zombie movie is called COVID-19, and it has caused more than 1 million deaths. Along with that, there have been hundreds of thousands of non-COVID-19 excess deaths, and the number of people with long-term disabilities from COVID-19 may top off at a million or more. But no zombie apocalypse movie could imagine the profound long-term devastation COVID-19 might eventually do to American society on so many fronts.

Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician.

Dr. Robert Weinstein is an infectious disease specialist at Rush University Medical Center.

