Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo

Last week, I co-hosted a town hall in Buffalo with the chairman of the Johnson County Commission to discuss property taxes and possible solutions to the large tax increases faced by the citizens of our great state.

The event was well attended by Johnson County and Sheridan County folks. As one might expect, many people were very upset about their property tax amounts. I do not blame them. This continued upward trajectory is going to put a lot of Wyoming people at risk of losing their homes.

Barry Crago is a Republican rancher and attorney from Buffalo who has represented the people of Johnson and Sheridan counties in House District 40 since 2021.

