LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

I would like to issue a huge shout out to our community and the willingness of our citizens to come together for the benefit of our students. At Laramie County School District 1, we know that the environment in which a child learns is just as critical as what they learn.

You may recall earlier in the year I issued a call-to-action letter specifically addressing the negative behaviors that were affecting students and our community. The letter called out behaviors that we will not tolerate in our district.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

