I would like to issue a huge shout out to our community and the willingness of our citizens to come together for the benefit of our students. At Laramie County School District 1, we know that the environment in which a child learns is just as critical as what they learn.
You may recall earlier in the year I issued a call-to-action letter specifically addressing the negative behaviors that were affecting students and our community. The letter called out behaviors that we will not tolerate in our district.
At that time, we partnered with many of our community organizations, including the city of Cheyenne, F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, to name a few; and our Board of Trustees issued a resolution that addressed the importance of treating all individuals with kindness, dignity and respect.
We also began to work on a system to provide direct support to students and families dealing with harmful events. We applied for and received a grant through the health department to implement a tool called Sources of Strength. Through this curriculum, we are in the process of training adult advocates and our students, empowering students to use their voice during tough situations.
The strength-based program harnesses the power of peer social networks and promotes the connections between peers and caring adults. Through regular meetings, students will lead these campaigns with help from their adult advisors. The goal is to build resilience and connections, and to change unhealthy norms around help-seeking.
Over the summer, we worked to develop the skills of our adult advocates, who attended training and are now out in the community, training others. We kicked off the school year by inviting all of our teachers and instructional staff to a motivational presentation by education consultant and national public speaker Robert Jackson, who taught everyone that kindness is the new cool. As adults, we are modeling the behavior we expect from our students, and let’s be clear: this is not just a school or community-wide issue. Kids are struggling nationwide. What is unique about this new program is that it provides an opportunity for everyone in the community to wrap their arms around our kids and keep them safe. We invite all Cheyenne residents to join us as advocates. In this way, we will change, and we will become a better community.
The Healthy Environment strand of our strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1, focuses on our students’ physical safety, health and well-being, as well as the classroom atmosphere. As we continue this journey, the highlight for me is to see the interest we are receiving about this initiative.
Along with numerous requests from reporters and parents seeking information about Sources of Strength, we have received an outpouring of support from business and community members who have opened their doors to our trainers. To date, hundreds of our community partners representing diverse groups – including health care, government, organizations and the private sector – have welcomed us with open arms. Thank you for coming alongside.
It is incredible to see our entire community come together with us on this effort to support our students. Make no mistake, when our kids feel like they have a voice, available resources and like their needs are being met, we can continue to provide the best that public education has to offer. I look forward to reporting our progress as we fully implement this program.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.