I would like to begin by saying we cannot do this work without our community partners. Thank you for providing the comments and feedback we needed to develop an action plan for your school district going forward.
As we launched Laramie County School District 1’s new five-year strategic plan at the April 18 Board of Trustees meeting, it was a proud moment as hundreds of hours of work came to fruition. From this, we developed three focus areas — Student Readiness, Community Engagement and Healthy Environment.
This article touches on community engagement. Our goal is to expand community partnerships so that our students have the chance to participate in real world experiences, both in the classroom and beyond. Our work will center around collaboration and cooperation in ways that enhance our students’ lives.
We fully recognize there is work to be done, and we look forward to bridging these opportunities. As we come together for our students, I anticipate there will be some tough conversations as we align our interests for the long-term positive impact of our students. It is also good to mention that these partnerships are not always about money. Oftentimes, the most valuable connections are made through networking and working together for the benefit of our community.
Moving along this path, transparency is key. If our partners have questions, we ask that they reach out to us for clarification. The factory model for education no longer works. Similar to the fact that we need to be flexible in how we are preparing our students for the workforce, we need to open our minds to a greater level of innovation. For that to happen, our community partners need to know that our schools look different than they did when they were students.
We are committed to finding ways to expand our community’s knowledge about the amazing things our district is doing every day and right at this minute. Our students are tomorrow’s leaders, and our school staff touch the lives of future lawyers, welders, social workers, police officers, doctors and YouTubers.
Our most recent experience with this has been through the development of our strategic plan, as we had a variety of community members who served on the team. A district parent, who spoke at our recent board meeting, stated that before becoming involved, she had a totally different concept about what was happening in LCSD1. Additionally, during a recent focus group meeting, we heard from parents and community members that people need to actively participate because community engagement is not just one-sided.
We continue to work with our industry partners and Laramie County Community College, as well as engage with the city of Cheyenne, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Joint Forces Readiness Center, our Laramie County legislative delegation and numerous other community partners.
This year, we initiated a new program called Navigating Laramie 1 to provide stakeholders with an opportunity to learn more about our district through guided learning sessions on everything from finance and facilities to instruction and human resources. We will end this year’s program with a tour of our school buildings so participants can see first-hand the differences between our facilities, which range in age from less than three years to more than 100 years.
Our new strategic plan launch is just the beginning. Now the real effort begins as we develop initiatives and strategies to ensure the work is completed. We will report our progress to the community and our Board of Trustees on a regular basis and look forward to hearing from you along the way.