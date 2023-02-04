Community engagement implies a level of involvement between multiple parties that includes sharing information and ideas. This exchange helped lay the foundation for our strategic plan, and it is something we continue to work on at Laramie County School District 1.
Before launching our strategic plan last spring, we engaged thousands of stakeholders with in-person meetings and surveys to find out what we were doing well, what needed to be improved and what people envisioned for their school district in the future, because we wanted to develop a plan that worked for our community. Our goal is to “Elevate LCSD1,” and everything we do centers on our students and their future.
This school year, I continue to visit school and building sites and provide updates at any club or organization that will allow me to speak at their meetings. During these visits, people are encouraged to share their thoughts, concerns and feedback.
Our community has been highly engaged with the work we are doing around Sources of Strength, a strength-based program designed to provide students and adults with a common language and tools to deal with difficult situations. This work is imperative for the success of our students, and we greatly appreciate everyone for their support.
Students are always looking for classes that connect with their areas of interest and allow them to develop a passion so that they can apply the skills they learn in school to lifelong learning. Our Career and Technical Education Department has done a lot of great work in this area, starting with program reviews of each of the CTE content areas. Although I touched on some of the upgrades in my last column, there are many other exciting developments to report.
For example, in our culinary department, a variety of equipment was updated or replaced. Many students participate in these popular courses. Our culinary instructors strive to prepare students for careers in hospitality, as well as teaching valuable skills they can use into adulthood. In our TV media departments, our staff worked with industry partners like West Edge Collective and Warehouse 21 to identify the equipment needed to keep our students’ skills relevant and hirable. Students and instructors use this equipment daily to support school news, school reporting, and, at times, district-level audio and visual.
In an effort to celebrate and recognize our civic organizations, we are hosting a community engagement breakfast. Cheyenne has a rich history of community involvement and a deep belief in volunteerism. Knowing that these organizations serve as core institutions in our community, our goal is to find out how we can develop partnerships that will benefit Cheyenne’s youth.
I have been told that, historically, many organizations have had difficulty partnering with Laramie County School District 1. In my experience, a school district cannot thrive without the support and participation from civic organizations that help shape our community. That is the reason community engagement is one of the three pillars of our strategic plan. When we speak about activities and events that benefit our students, we are committed to going from “That won’t work” to “How can we make that work?” We are committed to taking the next steps to designing true community partnerships.
Finally, we hope to provide more ways to give back to our community. Once the weather warms, we plan to schedule community tours of our ag farm. We will also offer school tours so community members can experience first-hand the programming and amazing things that are happening in our schools. Teachers will showcase the things they are doing to link our students’ lives to the 21st century skills they need to learn so they can remain nimble and flexible in this century.
We want those who are interested to have a chance to embrace the entire experience, so our community knows what is going on in our schools. Our second class of Navigating Laramie 1 has just begun, and we are excited to offer detailed learning opportunities for the 10 community members who will be diving into every aspect of LCSD1, from our finances and curriculum to staffing and facilities. Our Board of Trustees is highly committed to acknowledging student and staff achievement, as they devote many hours to these recognitions at the beginning of each of their meetings. We want to showcase who we are and wrap our arms around the entire community.
We appreciate everyone who comes out to support their children, whether it is through sporting events, academic challenges, musical presentations, or the many other events hosted by our teachers and staff. We appreciate each and every one of you and are excited to continue the work to Elevate LCSD1.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.