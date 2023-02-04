LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

Community engagement implies a level of involvement between multiple parties that includes sharing information and ideas. This exchange helped lay the foundation for our strategic plan, and it is something we continue to work on at Laramie County School District 1.

Before launching our strategic plan last spring, we engaged thousands of stakeholders with in-person meetings and surveys to find out what we were doing well, what needed to be improved and what people envisioned for their school district in the future, because we wanted to develop a plan that worked for our community. Our goal is to “Elevate LCSD1,” and everything we do centers on our students and their future.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

