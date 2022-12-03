Cheyenne is a community known for building partnerships. After all, for the last 125 years, volunteers have come together to host the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration – the “Daddy of ‘em All,” Cheyenne Frontier Days.
As part of this community, I cannot stress enough the important role that our partners play at Laramie County School District 1. From businesses to individuals and organizations, this collaboration helps complement and support the learning opportunities that our schools provide for students.
We developed our strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1, based on hundreds of hours of feedback and thousands of community comments. Our three strands include Student Readiness, Community Engagement and Healthy Environment. As we join forces with our partners, we have seen progress in all three of these areas. When we work together, everyone benefits.
As an example, for the fourth year in a row, Cheyenne Frontier Days is working with LCSD1 to provide an excellent venue for our high school graduations. Students will again have an opportunity to cross CFD’s impressive performance stage to pick up their diploma. Meanwhile, the location provides ample seating for family and friends who wish to attend.
Since school began, we have been in the process of training our staff and community on Sources of Strength, which is a strength-based program designed to provide students, staff and community members with a common vocabulary for dealing with harmful situations. So far, hundreds of people have participated in the training. Now, we are working to get our student advocates prepared for full implementation.
The Cheyenne Schools Foundation recently presented a large group of our teachers with Excellence in Education and Student Enrichment grants to help fund engaging and innovative classroom programs that are beyond the capacity of the regular budget. The grants promote interest and participation in education, and allow our students to explore and grow. These grants are possible due to the generous sponsorship of many individuals, organizations and businesses. This fall, more than $40,000 was distributed to our schools. Since its inception in 1995, the foundation, with support from the community, has provided an impressive $1.2 million impact on education.
Every week, members of the LCSD1 cabinet attend learning sessions. A few weeks ago, the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne opened its doors for a tour of its facility. It was amazing to see their building and hear about their programming and the difference they make in the lives of many of our students who attend after school. I would also like to give a shout out to the After School Alliance and their work for our students, and to our other after-school partners.
As always, we appreciate everything that the city of Cheyenne, Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Cheyenne LEADS, F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the Joint Forces Readiness Center are doing to strengthen our community’s economy. Laramie County Community College remains a steadfast ally for our students as they deliver pathways for our graduates, and work with us to provide dual and concurrent enrollment classes.
These are just a few examples of how our community is coming together to provide our students with the best possible future of learning and opportunities. I would also like to give a shout out to the countless other businesses, organizations and individuals who are not mentioned in this article. Please know we value and appreciate you.
In the coming weeks, we will be setting up a time to meet with all of our civic community group leaders to engage them in some of our upcoming work. If you want to be included, please reach out to our Community Relations office. Elevating our strategic plan is about bringing our community together to focus on our students and their future.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.