LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

While student readiness is one of the themes of our district’s five-year strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1, it is also the entire reason Laramie County School District 1 exists.

Our plan was developed by the community for the community, and we continue to work with our stakeholders to move this work forward. In the area of student readiness, we have stated that our goal is to prepare students for their future through an engaging and enduring education. Since launching last April, we have developed strategic plan teams comprised of parents, community members and LCSD1 staff that are working to develop initiatives, strategies and action steps to ensure our goals are met.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

