While student readiness is one of the themes of our district’s five-year strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1, it is also the entire reason Laramie County School District 1 exists.
Our plan was developed by the community for the community, and we continue to work with our stakeholders to move this work forward. In the area of student readiness, we have stated that our goal is to prepare students for their future through an engaging and enduring education. Since launching last April, we have developed strategic plan teams comprised of parents, community members and LCSD1 staff that are working to develop initiatives, strategies and action steps to ensure our goals are met.
Once these documents are finalized, they will be made public in February. Our progress is also documented on the strategic plan section of the district website, laramie1.org. In the meantime, I am happy to report that we have made a lot of progress along the way, and I would like to celebrate the work that is being done to promote student readiness.
Our English Language Arts (ELA) standards and process committee continues to meet to look at data and student achievement across the board. The committee is made up of teachers, principals and instructional coaches who are focused on aligning and prioritizing what students need to know with how they are assessed. As teachers come together to reflect on what ELA education looks like, they have reported that readiness is a key term. Business owners need future employees who can not only write an essay, but also functional emails, presentations, etc. Because of this input, we are reevaluating what we can do to make sure our students have that foundation for work readiness.
We have also modified our standards in sixth through 12th grade mathematics. This has included adjusting our assessments to ensure the curriculum is in agreement with our priorities and with new work coming out of the State Board of Education. At the elementary level, we trained kindergarten through fifth grade teachers on the Bridges math intervention program.
This year, we are piloting a collaborative program at South High with English teachers and our English Language Learner (ELL) students where students are supported directly in the classroom, instead of being pulled out. The program has been very deliberate and successful. It has provided students with another elective, through which they can apply what they are learning. Teachers have reported they are invigorated by the pilot, and we are looking at possible expansion.
Through the district’s Multi-tiered Systems of Supports (MTSS), we are looking at ways to ensure we are getting the right level of support and intervention to our students. Additionally, we are developing district-supported intervention programs that teachers can use in a variety of circumstances.
This year, the Department of Instruction has been working with and training our counselors to create a comprehensive counseling program across the district. Counselors have been trained on how their jobs specifically intersect with the different focus areas. Part of this includes the creation of a seventh- through 12th-grade scope and sequence for career and post-secondary exploration.
The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department has been conducting program reviews in each of its content areas. The work began by identifying courses to provide industry credentials in all pathways leading to these content areas. Part of these program reviews included creating advisory councils to evaluate equipment, update materials, expand programming and engage industry partners.
One of the many exciting examples is the district’s utilization of the federal Perkins Grant and the Cutting Edge Grant through the state to provide new equipment in our Health Sciences Department. This has included virtual reality headsets and augmented reality cadavers. In our Agriculture Department, the district is investing more than $1 million in the Ag Farm to provide relevant experiences and training for our students. These are just two examples of the equipment upgrades and expanded opportunities that are now available in each of our 13 CTE content areas. There will be much more to come.
We have also been working to integrate the new computer science standards into our classrooms. At the secondary level, we are looking to expand all pathways. At the junior high level, we revamped the eighth-grade elective so that it sets students up for success at the next level. We have created two new current issues courses that are being piloted at South and Triumph high schools. We are also excited to report that our robotics program is off and running again this year.
Because our stakeholders told us that they weren’t aware of the opportunities available for their students at the secondary level, this year, we unveiled a new course registration book. This districtwide book is available online and provides parents and students with consistent information, regardless of which school they are attending. Finally, many of our instructional coordinators have been working to revamp their presence on the district website so that parents and stakeholders can more easily find the information.
Everything listed above is just a brief sampling of the work our staff is doing on behalf of our students. I look forward to providing you with updates as we continue to “Elevate LCSD1—Our students. Their future.”
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.