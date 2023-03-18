LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

At Laramie County School District 1, our strategic planning work continues with a strong focus on supporting students and families. We recognize that schools, family and community life are interconnected, and LCSD1 is here to serve as the conduit for our students.

As part of the healthy environment strand of our strategic plan, our goal is to partner with community and family entities to create opportunities that might not otherwise exist.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus