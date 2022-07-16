Just as a child’s emotional well-being is crucial to their learning, so is their physical safety. At Laramie County School District 1, we continually work to maintain this balance.
Healthy Environment emerged as a key theme in our district’s new five-year strategic plan, Elevate Laramie 1. Throughout the summer, we have continued to collaborate with our community partners to implement Sources of Strength to provide support to students and families.
The other side of this conversation includes the physical safety of our facilities as we work to keep our students safe and secure. In February, we hired Todd Deporter as our new safety and security program administrator.
Todd hit the ground running! So far, he has completed an initial assessment of the security measures and supports in place at our schools. A more comprehensive assessment will be conducted soon to help us identify where we can make improvements, apply mitigation, eliminate areas of weakness and improve our existing security.
We are taking a systems-based and action-oriented approach that blends physical security equipment and technology, security policies and procedures, site and building design, training, exercises and drills and collaboration with law enforcement to provide School Resource Officers (SROs) in our schools.
Some of the strategies we use to keep students safe include our See Something, Say Something program, through which students and community members can report incidents or concerns. Our students are encouraged to speak with a trusted adult, whether that be at school or in their household. We also encourage families to talk about safety in their own homes and practice what they would do in the event of a tornado, fire or other event in their home.
At school, the district maintains a monthly drill schedule, listing the drills each school administrator is required to hold. They include fire, tornado, earthquake, shelter-in-place and lockdown/lockout drills. Staff receive either in-person or online learning, so they are prepared to take action.
In June, we held a reunification staff training and drill, which allowed our employees to learn the process and steps to smoothly reunify students with their parents or guardians in case we evacuate their school. The drill allowed our reunification team to experience first-hand what to expect in a real-world evacuation. Additionally, it provided an opportunity to use our new reunification platform technology. Overall, the event was a success, and we plan to hold another one in the fall.
As a district, we continuously look at our safety and security measures for areas of improvement and implement changes based on our evaluation. Tragic events involving other schools around the country provide us an opportunity to reflect and evaluate our processes.
At LCSD1, we have a dedicated safety and security team, which includes our local law enforcement, fire departments and emergency management partners, who routinely collaborate to provide for the safety and security of our students and staff.