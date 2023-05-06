LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

Spring is in the air, and at Laramie County School District 1, we are thrilled to be moving many of our plans forward due, in large part, to our developing community partnerships.

Last week, we were finally able to put our South triad facilities plan into motion. Arp Elementary has failing infrastructure and exceeds 150% capacity. Additionally, six of our 10 South triad elementary schools are among the oldest schools in Wyoming, and are all candidates for replacement due to their condition, and this plan will address all of these issues.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus