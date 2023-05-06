Spring is in the air, and at Laramie County School District 1, we are thrilled to be moving many of our plans forward due, in large part, to our developing community partnerships.
Last week, we were finally able to put our South triad facilities plan into motion. Arp Elementary has failing infrastructure and exceeds 150% capacity. Additionally, six of our 10 South triad elementary schools are among the oldest schools in Wyoming, and are all candidates for replacement due to their condition, and this plan will address all of these issues.
Over the past year, we have conducted tours of our facilities so people could see for themselves what learning looks like in a state-of-the-art facility compared to an older building that has served its purpose, but is nearing the end of its useful life. We are so grateful for the community members and legislators that have helped us move the plan along for the benefit of our students.
Additionally, we started a new program called Discover Laramie County School District 1 based on feedback we received during a recent community engagement breakfast. At that event, members of Cheyenne’s civic organizations gathered to learn more about the district and share what they are doing or could be doing to help our students and the community at large. We hope even more fantastic partnerships can develop from this program.
Through Discover Laramie 1, community members have a chance to tour our spaces, so they are aware of the 21st century learning experiences our students are exposed to. So far, participants have been invited to the Association of General Contractors Trades Days at the Archer Complex, so they could see how our students engage in that arena. We also offered a tour of Bain Elementary so they could learn about the new Leader in Me program. Upcoming programs will include a tour of the East High TV media program, LCSD1 Agriculture Farm and the new 5/6 school Coyote Ridge, which is under construction and slated to open in August 2024.
We fully recognize that today’s schools look very different from what many of us remember about school when we attended. We have so many hands-on programs, which provide students an opportunity to experience what the application of content and skills will look like in the real world, and we are trying to showcase that. If you are interested in attending, please reach out to our Career and Technical Education Department to find out more about the next tour.
I would like to give a shout out to Hobbs Elementary teachers and PTO for transforming the school’s former computer lab into a STEM makerspace, which they showcased this week to teachers throughout their building. This amazing space provides students with so many unique learning opportunities.
Finally, we are nearing the close of our second Navigating Laramie 1 program with 10 graduating participants. These dedicated community members attended monthly learning sessions beginning in January. Through these programs, they have delved into all aspects of the district, including instruction, finance, human resources and facilities.
Although it’s not always easy to take a crash course in school finance or instructional practices, we have worked to ensure these programs are both informative and interactive. I am grateful to these community members for taking the time out of their busy schedules to learn more about education.
Watch for more on this as we will soon be recognizing our 2023 Class of Navigating Laramie 1! If you are interested in joining us, this summer we will open applications for next year’s program.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.