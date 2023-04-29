LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

After a year’s worth of focus, strategy, planning and partnership, I am excited to announce that Laramie County School District 1 is moving forward with our South triad facilities plan.

LCSD1 has had a long-range facility plan established with the School Facilities Department since 2002. All schools included in our South triad plan have been on the long-range plan since its inception and were slated to have been remedied by 2012. No action has taken place until now.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus