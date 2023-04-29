After a year’s worth of focus, strategy, planning and partnership, I am excited to announce that Laramie County School District 1 is moving forward with our South triad facilities plan.
LCSD1 has had a long-range facility plan established with the School Facilities Department since 2002. All schools included in our South triad plan have been on the long-range plan since its inception and were slated to have been remedied by 2012. No action has taken place until now.
Recognizing that we have an urgent need, last year, as part of our strategic plan, we began taking families, community members, legislators and members of the School Facilities Department on tours of our buildings so they could see the situation for themselves. We also compiled and shared informational documents and presentations.
Arp Elementary is currently exceeding 150% capacity. Not only is it bursting at the seams, systems are failing, and neighboring construction is displacing wildlife onto school grounds. This school year, we are doing everything we can to minimize the effects on our students; however, these are only short-term solutions, and the school has truly reached the end of its useful life.
The health and safety of our students and staff is paramount, and, moving forward, it is necessary to close the building so that demolition and site preparation for rebuilding the school can be done to get the project completed as expeditiously as possible.
Additionally, six of our 10 South triad elementary schools are among the oldest schools in Wyoming, and are all candidates for replacement based on condition. Wyoming is one of two states in the nation that has committed to funding local education, including facilities, with state revenue. This ensures that students in every part of the state have access to great public schools.
During our tours, many community members, government officials and legislators acknowledged the needs of our students. We are so grateful for these partnerships and our legislators who have set aside funding for these projects. We look forward to presenting once again to the School Facilities Commission at their next meeting in June so that we can address these longstanding needs. We anticipate a wonderful relationship with the SFC as we complete these projects for our students.
Knowing that the situation is dire, next year, we will be moving Arp Elementary students into our swing space at Eastridge Elementary. This space has previously been used when school buildings are being remodeled, such as with Dildine Elementary, or demolished and rebuilt, like Davis Elementary.
We plan to take a three-tiered facilities approach in the South triad, and we have our 5/6 building prototype ready. This will include the construction of a new fifth and sixth grade (5/6) school, which will provide capacity relief for other schools in the triad, modernize the learning environment and advance the triad system objectives.
Next, we plan to build new Arp and Cole elementary buildings at their current locations. These 400-seat buildings will house students from kindergarten through fourth grade, as the fifth- and sixth-grade students will attend the new 5/6 school. In preparation, we have begun demolishing the Frontier Academy building adjacent to Cole Elementary and will be demolishing the old Arp building this year.
I am excited about the partnerships we have built with our governmental and community groups. We have shown our students incredible leadership. When there is a need for children, we rise to meet it. Working together, we can create a future in Cheyenne that our students, parents and community can be proud of.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.