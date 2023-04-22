Every great school district provides opportunity and choice for its students. At Laramie County School District 1, we recognize that we have diverse learners throughout our system. In alignment with our strategic plan, we continue to focus on and elevate our district through the tremendous, student-centered practices that are emerging from our schools.
Since the pandemic, the federal government has issued funds to school districts to help address COVID-19 impacts. As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, districts received supplemental monies known as ESSER funding. This year, in our district, we wanted to leverage the money in a way that would have the greatest impact and long-term effectiveness. Therefore, we decided to enhance our program choice.
For years, we have offered specialized programs in our high schools; however, we recognize the need to engage students’ passions earlier in their academic careers. We asked school leaders to think outside the box about how they would like to use the resources in their schools to benefit our students.
Our leaders have brought forth some amazing ideas! For example, at Afflerbach and Hobbs elementaries, principals met and put together the next steps to begin a Spanish Dual Language Immersion program for kindergarten students in the fall of 2023. We are planning to host information meetings to build excitement for the program.
Next school year, Anderson Elementary is offering a new program called the School of Math and Science, through which one class per grade in kindergarten through fourth grade will have a heavy focus on math and science. Students in this program will have longer daily science instruction, additional math instruction and be grouped to target their academic needs. Reading, writing and social studies will be integrated into daily science lessons. The program will be available to any Anderson student, and traditional sections will still be offered.
At Arp Elementary, the staff is laying the groundwork to hold a “kinder-boost” class next year. This is a classroom devoted to preparing students who have limited exposure to a school environment for kindergarten. “Kinder-boost” will focus on student readiness skills for students that fall below a benchmark in the kindergarten screening process. Students will be engaged in developmentally appropriate play strategy with their peers to help improve their skills.
Sunrise Elementary is implementing a school-wide, research-based framework called High Reliability Schools. The framework defines protocols to ensure a systems approach to student growth and achievement. The purpose is to develop shared goals with the school community in a collaborative environment to deliver engaging instruction for students.
This year, Bain Elementary implemented a new program called Leader in Me, which is based on Stephen Covey’s “7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” Leader in Me has provided the school with a curriculum to positively affect academics, leadership and school culture. Since it started, Bain has seen a decrease in behavior referrals and an increase in the percentage of students who can identify a trusted adult in the building.
Additionally, through the Bain Pup Club, students have an opportunity to develop their leadership skills by reading to second-graders, mentoring new students and reciting the school announcements. These students periodically visit South High’s student leadership group to exchange ideas. Bain’s Lighthouse Team of educators use data to monitor the implementation efforts.
These are just a few examples of the programs we are working on, and we will continue to highlight these new ideas at our board meetings. Our goal is to provide our students with opportunities that keep them engaged in school so that they feel more connected and have a chance to build relationships with others who have similar interests.
As always, parents have a choice to enroll their student in any of these programs using the boundary waiver process and to reach out to the school if there is a program that interests them. Working together, we will continue to elevate our district for our students and their future.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.