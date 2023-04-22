LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

Every great school district provides opportunity and choice for its students. At Laramie County School District 1, we recognize that we have diverse learners throughout our system. In alignment with our strategic plan, we continue to focus on and elevate our district through the tremendous, student-centered practices that are emerging from our schools.

Since the pandemic, the federal government has issued funds to school districts to help address COVID-19 impacts. As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, districts received supplemental monies known as ESSER funding. This year, in our district, we wanted to leverage the money in a way that would have the greatest impact and long-term effectiveness. Therefore, we decided to enhance our program choice.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

