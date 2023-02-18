LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

Creating a healthy environment is one of the cornerstones of providing students with a high-quality education. Throughout our strategic planning process at Laramie County School District 1, we heard from many parents, community and staff members who value the importance of a healthy environment. We are here to help our students and want them to know they have trusted adults in their school buildings that they can turn to when they are in need.

Last school year, our strategic planning committee was formed to identify the themes and outcomes we aspire to see in our district. Staff, parents and community members spent countless hours articulating 10 outcomes, which were then assigned to teams that have developed strategies and action steps to ensure the work moves forward. Their guiding principles have stated this work must be student-centered, innovative or elevating current work, and be aligned to the strategic outcomes and initiatives.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

