Creating a healthy environment is one of the cornerstones of providing students with a high-quality education. Throughout our strategic planning process at Laramie County School District 1, we heard from many parents, community and staff members who value the importance of a healthy environment. We are here to help our students and want them to know they have trusted adults in their school buildings that they can turn to when they are in need.
Last school year, our strategic planning committee was formed to identify the themes and outcomes we aspire to see in our district. Staff, parents and community members spent countless hours articulating 10 outcomes, which were then assigned to teams that have developed strategies and action steps to ensure the work moves forward. Their guiding principles have stated this work must be student-centered, innovative or elevating current work, and be aligned to the strategic outcomes and initiatives.
Throughout this process, they have also been documenting and celebrating things that have already been accomplished under each of the themes. For example, we have started to roll out Sources of Strength in our elementary schools and have trained secondary school peer leaders. We are grateful for the community’s support of this program, which is designed to provide students with the language and skills they need to deal with difficult situations. If you are interested in learning more about it, please reach out.
I am happy to report that we continue to update our programs and facilities in the area of career and technical education. This includes upgrades to our agriculture farm, as well as new equipment in our health sciences department. Items such as new hospital beds, mannequins and oxygen machines help provide a learning environment that is more in line with what students might encounter in a real-world setting. Using grants and other funding sources, we have purchased new sanders, computers, cameras and culinary equipment. I am excited to see what the future holds for these students!
This year we have fine-tuned our staff development to ensure teachers and staff are trained and prepared so that they can bring their best effort every day for our students. We want our staff to know that they are valued, and we want to empower them to professionally grow in the areas where they have passion. After all, people feel safe and secure when they know they have the skills and systems needed to provide students with the learning opportunities they deserve.
In cooperation with the Wyoming Department of Education, we are kicking off the Teacher Apprenticeship Program. This new, tuition-free pilot will allow people who are not teachers, but are interested in an education career, the opportunity to work full-time with the district while earning their degree and/or teaching certification. We are hopeful that this program will create our next generation of teachers, while building an environment where our employees are engaged and excited to help our students.
A true healthy environment is one that supports not only mental, but physical health. This year, our school nurses are training school staff to use safety measures in case of an emergency. We have had incredible success already, and I would like to thank our nurses and trained staff. After several months of work, the HealthWorks mobile health clinic van will be at our junior high schools by the beginning of March. Our head nurse is also working with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to schedule student immunization clinics that will begin this spring and run through next fall.
I would like to give a shout-out to our Nutrition Services Department for donating excess milk and produce to the COMEA House and Resource Center over winter break. Their staff is also working with businesses and organizations that are donating to the district’s Feed it Forward program to help families with school lunch debt. They will be kicking off National School Breakfast Week in March with first lady Jennie Gordon, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.
Last, but certainly not least, springtime is competition season, and we are thrilled to have many of our students participating in academic and sports events around the state and even the nation. From spelling bees, science fairs and math contests, to music events, club competitions and sporting activities, our students are amazing.
All of this good work is being supported by our facilities, grounds and custodial crew, and bus drivers who show up every day to ensure our students are learning in a warm, clean and safe environment. As we continue our work around the strategic plan, I am so proud of — and humbled by — the great staff, parents and students who show up every day at our district.
I often tell my children that their work at school is practice for their lives yet to come. Practice now so that when you launch into life, and your decisions are more profound, you have foundational skills and relationships to fall back on. We are working every day to ensure our students have the support they need to do just that.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.