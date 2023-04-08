As we continue our work to Elevate LCSD1 for all students, I am super excited to report that we are getting closer to implementing unified sports in our schools.
For those who may not know, this fully inclusive sports or fitness program combines an equal number of students with and without intellectual disabilities. Students participate in interscholastic, physical education or intramural activities.
Unified Sports is an initiative driven by Special Olympics that began in 2008. In our district, I am proud to say that we started the program at Johnson Junior High in 2014. At that time, P.E. teacher Will Barnes worked with administration to incorporate disability awareness with Olweus Bully Prevention to help change attitudes around his school.
The program is tied closely with the strands of our strategic plan. It allows students to learn more about each other and develop an understanding and acceptance for those who are not like them. Those lessons encompass student readiness. As friendships develop, our athletes across the board build self-confidence, which leads to a healthy environment.
Unified sports programs create leadership opportunities throughout our city and state, which ties into community engagement. It’s just a win-win situation.
The exciting news is that this year, Central and East high schools signed their letter of intent with Special Olympics. McCormick Junior High is piloting a fourth-quarter Unified P.E. program, which will begin the process of engaging students in the same physical education class where student peers partner so that everyone can participate. In many instances, this snowballs to include games and competitions, which are tied into Special Olympics.
Along with these schools, we have Saddle Ridge Elementary on board and other schools that are in the works. So that our teachers are prepared, we are bringing Unified P.E. training to our district this month.
We want to move toward this inclusive opportunity for our students through holistic and authentic engagement. We want all of our students to participate with their peers throughout the school day. Although we are starting in the sports realm, we are also committed to providing extracurricular activities for all students to be a part of.
As we continue to expand the programs, we would like to see all of our schools become Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools. To do that, schools must complete 10 standards of excellence, which includes incorporating a fully inclusive sports or fitness program. Additionally, students with and without intellectual disabilities work to lead advocacy, awareness and inclusion and other Special Olympics activities throughout the school year. This can include things like Unified Clubs and inclusive student councils.
These activities must engage the entire school population and be sustainable. Eventually, I would like for LCSD1 to be a Unified School District.
Becoming a Unified School District will help ensure all of our students are part of a community. We want them to learn from each other, build friendships and acceptance, and see the strength in every student. Moving forward, I am confident that we are poised to take these steps as we enter into another school year.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.