LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

As we continue our work to Elevate LCSD1 for all students, I am super excited to report that we are getting closer to implementing unified sports in our schools.

For those who may not know, this fully inclusive sports or fitness program combines an equal number of students with and without intellectual disabilities. Students participate in interscholastic, physical education or intramural activities.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

