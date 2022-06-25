To say this school year, or even the last three, have been atypical may be an understatement. So, the fact that more than 200 of our teachers attended a technology professional learning conference just a few short days after their summer break had officially started is a testament to our amazing educators. It is important to note that we would have been excited for 50 participants after the unprecedented stress of the last few years.
Laramie County School District 1’s Innovate Conference was developed as part of a deep dive into planning and feedback through our strategic planning process, where we asked our stakeholders to share their “big ideas,” or what they would like to see in a perfect world. During one of these meetings, our technology director said that he would like teachers to come together to learn more about technology and innovation in education.
We all recognize the importance of preparing our students through our educators. Our students come first in all things, and this conference helped us make progress in two of our strategic plan themes – Student Readiness and Healthy Environment.
The pandemic has had a ripple effect on our country’s infrastructure, including education. During the height of this crisis, we became a 1:1 district. As with many districts across the country, in just a few months, each student in our district was equipped with an iPad so that we could quickly pivot to virtual learning, if necessary. Through this process, our educators learned how to use these devices with the limited amount of training we were able to offer in a short timeframe.
Learning modern technology can sometimes be a risky, high-stakes proposition. Teachers are experiencing the technology they are expected to simultaneously deliver to students, preparing them for a future that science has yet to define.
The federal American Rescue Plan, and the ESSER funds associated with this plan, recognize the difficulties we are all facing. Nationwide, school districts are receiving this money to help offset these negative effects. In our district, we leveraged some of the ESSER funds to invest in our teachers through the Innovate Conference because we recognize that supporting our teachers and their professional learning guarantees our students’ success in a competitive global market.
We wanted our teachers to network, learn from each other and share how they integrate technology in their classroom every day. Along with teacher presentations, we invited community partners from Microsoft, Apple, Sphero, Safari Montage and Canva, to name a few, to present. Representatives from the University of Wyoming also presented information about the Wyoming’s NASA Space Grant Consortium.
Throughout the two days, teachers learned tips from Apple professionals and discovered the amazing ways their peers are using iPads in their own classrooms. They also learned from Canvas professionals and teachers in our district about how to design their courses and make them more engaging for our students. There was a large focus on computer science and STEM.
In all, we hosted 114 sessions, and teachers came out of the experience excited about what they learned. One teacher said, “I really loved learning from other teachers. Hearing about what people are actually doing in their classroom right now is my favorite kind of professional development.” Another teacher said, “I appreciated the variety of topics and presenters. I liked to hear from the professionals in the technology field, as well as from my peers in the district.”
Going back to our strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1, our focus has been to build professional learning and to value all of our staff – they teach our future. Our singular focus on student success is our guidepost. Making our students our priority eliminates the “outside noise,” and I am confident that our students will reap the benefit as our teachers use this learning to create more innovative classrooms.