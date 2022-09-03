We have an amazing school district! On our first day of school last Wednesday, I had the opportunity to stop by many of our buildings to visit with teachers, staff and students. It was gratifying to see so many happy faces and kids who were truly engaged, even on the first day.
Throughout the fall, I will continue to tour our schools and departments, and meet with community groups to provide an update on our strategic plan progress and ask for feedback. It will be a busy first quarter.
During these visits, oftentimes, I am asked questions about the financial outlook of our school district. Luckily, our chief financial officer, Jed Cicarelli, has an informative presentation that he has provided to various community members and our Board of Trustees.
Perhaps one of the most important aspects of school finance is that following litigation based on equitable funding among the school districts in 1997, the Wyoming Supreme Court enacted a cost-based funding model. A subsequent ruling required that the system be recalibrated every five years due to changing economic conditions. This analysis is designed to look at personnel costs, as well as non-labor expenses like utilities and supplies.
For the past 10 years, the Legislature has not consistently funded the External Cost Adjustment (ECA). During years that districts received an ECA, it was enacted for one year only. What does this mean for school districts in our state? From the labor perspective, we receive the same amount of money that we did 10 years ago to pay for things like salaries, utility bills and property insurance.
At the same time, as a nation, we are experiencing high inflation, which is increasing that gap between the amount of funding we receive and how much we need to keep our district operational while providing students with the highest quality education for their future.
Many of us throughout the community are familiar with the tight labor market. It is difficult to attract and retain quality candidates across the board, and education is no exception. In Wyoming, we used to pride ourselves on the ability to attract and retain staff. Unfortunately, our competitive advantage has eroded over the last several years. Not receiving an ECA has exacerbated the problem to the point that we are finding it difficult to fill these necessary positions.
The Wyoming Legislature continues to struggle with addressing K-12 education funding, and continues to respond to the issue with significant reductions. Although K-12 funding is shared between local school district taxation and state revenue, approximately 70% of our revenue comes from the state. To address the shortfall, districts have developed fiscal reduction plans and shifted funds. LCSD1 is one of our community’s largest employers, and its economic impacts are felt throughout Cheyenne and Laramie County.
Finally, I would like to point out that LCSD1 also relies on state funding to build and replace school buildings. Right now, 11 of the top 22 school buildings needing replacement or repair are located in our district. That said, we have an amazing group of teachers who show up each and every day with a passion for teaching.
We will continue to engage with parents and our community to further the strands of our strategic plan in the areas of student readiness, community engagement and healthy environment. We continue to work with our policymakers so that we can provide that learning in a 21st century environment for all students. I will continue to report on our progress and appreciate the opportunity to serve as your superintendent of schools.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.
