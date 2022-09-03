LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

We have an amazing school district! On our first day of school last Wednesday, I had the opportunity to stop by many of our buildings to visit with teachers, staff and students. It was gratifying to see so many happy faces and kids who were truly engaged, even on the first day.

Throughout the fall, I will continue to tour our schools and departments, and meet with community groups to provide an update on our strategic plan progress and ask for feedback. It will be a busy first quarter.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

