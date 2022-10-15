LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

Fall is upon us, and school is in full swing, with our staff working hard to make an impact on students. Laramie County School District 1 is advancing on the progress that we made last year through the implementation of our strategic plan. As I continue to stop by buildings to visit with students, teachers and staff, it has been wonderful to see the great work as we elevate and share the amazing instruction happening in our schools. As always, I have an open-door policy if people have questions or suggestions. Please reach out. I’d love to visit with you!

The last time that I wrote about school finance, we were only one week into the school year. Now, as we are preparing for parent-teacher conferences, we have an opportunity to think about what our schools could be like if they were fully funded.

