Fall is upon us, and school is in full swing, with our staff working hard to make an impact on students. Laramie County School District 1 is advancing on the progress that we made last year through the implementation of our strategic plan. As I continue to stop by buildings to visit with students, teachers and staff, it has been wonderful to see the great work as we elevate and share the amazing instruction happening in our schools. As always, I have an open-door policy if people have questions or suggestions. Please reach out. I’d love to visit with you!
The last time that I wrote about school finance, we were only one week into the school year. Now, as we are preparing for parent-teacher conferences, we have an opportunity to think about what our schools could be like if they were fully funded.
The Wyoming Constitution guarantees our children an equal opportunity to a quality education, regardless of where a student attends school. In our state, school districts manage two state sources of funding – one devoted to operations and another specific to building repair, maintenance and replacement. The state has also determined a certain “basket of goods” must be delivered to every student. However, funding to provide this basket has remained stagnant for the past 10 years, with many districts even experiencing cuts.
Because of this, kids in LCSD1 have been shortchanged. They deserve better, which is why we have been working to develop solutions with our multiple partners throughout the state. Earlier this year, the Wyoming Education Association filed suit against the state of Wyoming for failing to provide equal opportunity and a quality education for Wyoming students.
Taking action against the state is a difficult topic for any Board to address. However, when it comes to standing up for our students, our team at LCSD1 will never take the easy path. Although we may not agree on every point, the LCSD1 Board of Trustees and I are working in tandem for the betterment of our students. After weighing the options, our trustees courageously voted to approve a resolution authorizing LCSD1 to take legal action, as necessary, to ensure appropriate funding levels that comply with the state’s constitution and governing law. Other districts have also passed resolutions for legal action, and it is anticipated that more will do the same in the coming months.
These decisions have not been taken lightly, as we have exhausted all other potential means to resolve this conflict. This has included communication with state agencies, legislators and advocating for the Legislature to fully fund K-12 education. We have also explored all possible options under the district’s authority to secure funding for the replacement, renovation, repair and maintenance of school facilities.
We cannot afford to wait with fingers crossed to see if our lawmakers will fulfill their duty to our students. They deserve better – they deserve to be fully resourced.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.