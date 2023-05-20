In less than a week, Laramie County School District 1 high school seniors will have completed their graduation ceremonies. Triumph High’s graduation is next Thursday, and on Friday, East, Central and South will host their ceremonies at Frontier Park.
We know that they will be filled with pomp, circumstance and many words of wisdom, and we are thrilled to celebrate with our students and families.
Many of us can remember our child’s first day of kindergarten, and the numerous tribulations and joyous moments since. Graduation represents years of hard work and dedication, and serves as the gateway to the rest of our lives. It is my hope that we all take a moment to pause and experience the significance of this wonderful occasion.
Closing out the school year, our students have had the opportunity to participate in many activities and field trips, which help engage them and drive home the learning they have experienced thus far. From academic and musical competitions to sports and activities, this is certainly a busy time for our families.
This week, we celebrated our dedicated staff during the district’s 36th annual Employee Recognition Reception. Amazing students from East High School’s Sagebrush Brass Quintet and members of the South High School band took turns playing lively music that had everyone tapping their toes. Then, it was on to the main event.
That evening, I had the pleasure of honoring 86 employees for a total of 1,965 years of collective service with our district. Additionally, 43 staff members received their retirement clocks and acknowledgement for a job well done. We are so appreciative of their service to our students.
Heading into the summer months, I hope we all have a chance to focus on rest, relaxation and rejuvenation. The commitment of our staff is endless, and summer provides us with an opportunity to catch our breath.
As I close out my second year with Laramie County School District 1, I continue to feel gratitude and joy as I reflect on the accomplishments of our staff, students and families. We have implemented many new programs, outreach projects and opportunities that will positively impact students in our community for years to come.
We are always trying to do better on behalf of our students, and we use community feedback to guide us. Although we have achieved so much in the past two years, we have many more developments on the horizon. We are excited to unveil these improvements during the 2023-24 school year.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.