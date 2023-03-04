LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

At Laramie County School District 1, we often talk about the importance of student readiness, which is the first strand of our strategic plan. This school year, we have had teams of people combing through strategies and initiatives to develop actionable steps so that we can ensure our students are prepared for academic, social and emotional challenges at each stage of their education. It is crucial for students to be prepared for these challenges so they can reach their full potential.

One measure of that potential is the WY-TOPP assessment, which was selected by the Wyoming Department of Education to help guide district and school accountability. WY-TOPP is given to students in grades 3 through 10 in late spring and serves as a measure of student proficiency rates and performance. It provides a snapshot of student achievement at a set point in time.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus