At Laramie County School District 1, we often talk about the importance of student readiness, which is the first strand of our strategic plan. This school year, we have had teams of people combing through strategies and initiatives to develop actionable steps so that we can ensure our students are prepared for academic, social and emotional challenges at each stage of their education. It is crucial for students to be prepared for these challenges so they can reach their full potential.
One measure of that potential is the WY-TOPP assessment, which was selected by the Wyoming Department of Education to help guide district and school accountability. WY-TOPP is given to students in grades 3 through 10 in late spring and serves as a measure of student proficiency rates and performance. It provides a snapshot of student achievement at a set point in time.
As we head into WY-TOPP season, we encourage families to make sure their students are well-rested so that they are ready to take the test. Although we recognize that is only one measure of student readiness, we want students to feel confident and comfortable in their abilities when they sit down to take their WY-TOPP tests.
Despite the wind and cold temperatures, state testing is just one sign that spring is right around the corner. Online registration for next school year is another.
This year, so that families would have a clear picture of what next year will hold, we started the process in January. So far, nearly 11,000 families, or just over 80%, have registered, which also helps us prepare to provide adequate staffing at each of our buildings.
This year, we have also tried to be more transparent about our boundary waiver process so that families who wish to attend a school other than their neighborhood school can submit their request. We want to ensure students are learning in the environment that works best for them so that they are engaged and can focus on their learning.
Because learning is a lifelong endeavor, we can never start too early, which is why we are excited to provide additional prekindergarten offerings again this year. Prekindergarten provides our youngest learners with socialization and emotional skills. They also develop early literacy, numeracy and problem-solving skills, which will jump-start their academic careers.
We continue to offer Title I prekindergarten for families living within the neighborhood boundaries of our Title I schools. We are also enrolling students in our paid prekindergarten program, which is open to any district family.
Our two paid programs will be held at Pioneer Park and Anderson elementary schools. Prekindergarten registration is open through March 15, and we encourage interested families to visit our website or call their school for more details.
We are always looking for ways to keep our students engaged and interested in school. This year, as a direct result of our strategic plan, we expanded our agriculture program to include middle school students. Our goal was to provide them with options and pathways that lead to high school agriculture programming, as well as provide skills for potential careers.
At this level, the classes introduce students to the diverse field of agriculture with topics like veterinary sciences, mechanics, horticulture/botany, information systems, farming/ranching and land management, to name a few. This also allows them to participate in FFA events and begin earning their project diplomas. Recently, I was privileged to attend a celebration where students received their first project diplomas, and it was an amazing experience.
Finally, we will soon be unveiling some additional educational opportunities as we revamp our summer school offerings. Traditionally, summer school has provided students who qualify with a chance to take classes to fill in learning gaps and catch up on missed coursework. Because this is important for many of our students, we will continue to offer our traditional summer program, which will begin shortly after the regular school year ends. However, it will not end there.
This year, following traditional summer school, we will be offering additional summer learning academies for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The academies will not overlap the traditional programs so that everyone can register. Although we are still working on the details, we are looking to provide learning in a summer-camp style, with quick two-week blocks that could provide a variety of experiential learning. Obviously, our goal here is to keep kids interested in learning, socializing and opening their minds to new possibilities.
As we continue to Elevate Laramie 1, watch for more exciting things to come!
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.