At Laramie County School District 1, we know that the environment in which a child learns is as critical as what they learn. The Healthy Environment strand of our strategic plan focuses on our students’ physical safety, health and well-being, as well as the classroom atmosphere.
This spring, after the community and our district began experiencing consistent increases in negative behaviors, we issued a call-to-action letter, which addressed the behaviors that will not be tolerated within LCSD1. Our Board of Trustees issued a proclamation stating much of the same.
We also began work on a system to provide direct support to students and families dealing with harmful events. Using our access and opportunity coordinator, along with the district’s ombudsman, we have developed an additional safety net. A representative with the Laramie County Community Partnership reached out with a grant opportunity, which will pay for the program’s implementation.
Sources of Strength will be implemented at the beginning of this school year with the goal of providing resources and a toolkit for students, staff, parents and the community to deal with these issues. Through the curriculum, we will be training our students and their adult advocates, empowering them to use their voice during tough situations.
When fully in place, this kindergarten through 12th grade program will harness the power of peer social networks and promote connections between peers and caring adults. Through regular meetings, students will lead these campaigns with help from their adult advisors. The goal is to build resilience, connections and change unhealthy norms around help-seeking. Sources of Strength will dovetail with our existing bullying prevention and reporting programs, Olweus and Safe School Ambassadors. This research-based program has also been successfully implemented at Campbell County School District 1.
Our first order of business is to garner support from parents, community members and students through leadership and training. We hosted a variety of student-focused meetings in the spring. We know the most powerful tool for our students is their voice. When seeking feedback during my first 100 days with the district, and as part of the strategic plan information gathering process, our students asked for more opportunities to provide input so they can share their needs.
We are also in the process of developing our adult advocates, who will attend training this summer. Once trained, they will be certified to train other adults in the district, which will help with the program’s sustainability. Additionally, we will be offering this training to any community group or organization interested in participating. Our goal is to build community capacity so that together, as a community, we can continue to address “expanding,” “magnifying” and “empowering” kindness.
This is a partnership among all of us to meet the various needs of all of our students through common vocabulary and expectations of kindness. Thus far, we will be working with the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Mayor’s Youth Council, HealthWorks and Youth Alternatives, to name a few. We invite anyone who is interested in jumping on board to contact us. Kindness is a community-wide issue. As others join in, we are excited about the prospect of creating a more meaningful, well-rounded program.
As we continue to Elevate Laramie 1, through our district’s new five-year strategic plan, we will provide updates on our work moving forward.