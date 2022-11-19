With election season behind us, at Laramie County School District 1 we are ready to continue our work focused on students. I would like to congratulate those who have been elected by our community to serve on our Board of Trustees. At the same time, I express gratitude to those who have served on the board and hope these individuals continue to connect with our students.
When writing these articles, I always address topics that relate to our district’s strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1. We view the plan as a directive from our community for what they would like to see happen in the next five years with their school district.
I can say with confidence that based on hundreds of feedback opportunities and thousands of comments, our families are interested in student readiness, community engagement and healthy environment, which is why they are the three themes of our strategic plan. In the next five years, they would like to see LCSD1 do better in these areas, with a focus on students. That is why we titled our strategic plan “Elevate LCSD1: Our students. Their future.”
In the coming months, I look forward to working with our incoming board to implement and track the pieces of our strategic plan. In alignment with this plan, we have scheduled a variety of learning opportunities for our new board members so they can become familiar with it.
I am pleased to report that in a few short months, we have already made progress in each of these areas.
We are working through additional initiatives that will help us meet our outcomes, and we are reporting our progress regularly through presentations and the strategic plan dashboard, located on the district’s website.
So far, in the area of student readiness, we have conducted an audit of our multi-tiered systems of support for students and are working toward systematic implementation. We are also aligning and prioritizing our English Language Arts standards, and are working on our mathematics protocols and curriculum. We are improving our gifted and talented program and have implemented a robust pre-K curriculum.
Our Sources of Strength program has become a huge community engagement piece for us as we strive to implement a program and a common vocabulary to provide resources for students and adults throughout the community to deal with harmful situations.
Community members have also been invited to get involved and learn more about the district through the Navigating Laramie 1 program.
As we work on the healthy environment strand of our strategic plan, Sources of Strength plays a key role. Additionally, we are working to roll out mobile health care clinics at our junior high schools through a partnership with HealthWorks. We have developed a districtwide professional development plan so that all staff are consistently trained in areas leveraged to best assist our students.
These are just a few of many projects that are currently underway to support our students through the strategic plan. I look forward to sharing these exciting initiatives and outcomes with our new board members and collaborating for the benefit of our students.
My goal is to ensure every student has a bright future and access to a great education.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.