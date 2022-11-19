LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

With election season behind us, at Laramie County School District 1 we are ready to continue our work focused on students. I would like to congratulate those who have been elected by our community to serve on our Board of Trustees. At the same time, I express gratitude to those who have served on the board and hope these individuals continue to connect with our students.

When writing these articles, I always address topics that relate to our district’s strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1. We view the plan as a directive from our community for what they would like to see happen in the next five years with their school district.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

