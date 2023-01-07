The winter holiday season is behind us, and I am excited to welcome the new year! I hope that you had a restful break and an opportunity to spend time with family and friends.
Last year at this time, we were busy compiling community feedback so that we could develop our strategic plan, “Elevate LCSD1—Our students. Their future.” Hundreds of feedback opportunities and thousands of comments went into the plan, which officially launched in April, and we haven’t looked back! We view the plan as a directive from our community for what they would like to see happen in the next five years with their school district.
Last spring, our staff hit the ground running to put our plan into action around the themes of Student Readiness, Community Engagement and Healthy Environment. In the fall, 10 focused strategy teams, comprised of representatives from Laramie County School District 1 and the community, began to meet. Members of these teams have expertise relevant to each strategic outcome.
The teams have been tasked with moving the strategic plan forward by building momentum around the work, supporting resourcing decisions and monitoring progress. They have been working to articulate and track specific action steps the district is currently taking, or will take, to support growth in each of the three themes.
For example, these teams are working to develop measurable initiatives to help us reach our goals. Under Student Readiness, we are working to prepare students for their future through an engaging and enduring education. Our goal with Community Engagement is to develop and nurture collaborative relationships with shared goals and responsibilities to promote LCSD1 and our greater community. Finally, in the area of Healthy Environment, we are working to provide a physically and emotionally safe environment for all students, staff and stakeholders.
These are lofty goals, and many of you may wonder how we plan to make it happen. This is where the work of our teams is critical. Outcomes have been determined, and initiatives designed to move those forward have been outlined.
The hard work comes as our small-group experts begin to develop action steps to move the plan forward. They are using an intentional and data-driven process to ensure that the implementation of these action steps is consistent and thorough, that progress is measured effectively and that our work is student-centered.
Through this exciting work, it is also gratifying to look at the progress that has already been made in each of these areas! So far, in the area of Student Readiness, we have conducted an audit of our multi-tiered systems of support for our students, and we are working toward systematic implementation. English Language Arts standards, alignment and prioritization, as well as mathematics, are also part of our current work. We are improving our gifted and talented program and have implemented a robust pre-K curriculum.
Our Sources of Strength program has engaged our community with the goal of creating a healthy environment by providing students and adults throughout Cheyenne with a common vocabulary to help deal with harmful situations. Later this month, our Navigating Laramie 1 program will kick off again, providing community members a chance to get involved and learn more about the district.
A communications plan is being developed to help us disseminate Strategic Plan updates and progress, and we continue to welcome feedback from all LCSD1 employees, parents and community members. Information about the strategic plan, including data dashboards, can be found on the district’s website, laramie1.org.
I will be updating the Board of Trustees at the Jan. 23 meeting, and, as always, will keep our progress at the forefront of my written and video updates. In the meantime, if you have questions about the process or are interested in participating, please reach out!
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.