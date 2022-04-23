Student readiness is the single most important thing we do as a school district, so it’s not a surprise that this topic emerged as one of our three strategic plan themes.
I should probably back up for a minute. For those of you who are not aware, Laramie County School District 1 launched its new five-year strategic plan on Monday, during our Board of Trustees meeting.
Students, parents, staff and community members gave us thousands of comments about what they would like to see from our district going forward. Many of these same people came together as a team to help disseminate the information and narrow the focus into a strategic plan. We are grateful for this work, and are excited to engage as we go forward.
Sifting through the comments, team members easily pulled student readiness as a top priority. After all, our job is to educate today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders. But what does this look like?
Technology and innovation move at the speed of light. As we prepare our students for their future, we must ensure they are equipped take on this ever-changing world. Our student readiness component has to support students by meeting their needs and dreams in careers we can’t even fathom. Just as we anticipated the arrival of color TV and traveling to the moon, our students are preparing for a future that doesn’t exist yet.
In the most basic sense, it is my hope that upon graduation, every student has a life plan and that they have a support system of adults who have helped them along the way. If circumstances change, and they need to pivot, they will need skills, resources, a backup plan and the confidence to survive.
To prepare our students for this future, we must all be on the same page so that we are aware of our role. As we implement the components of our student readiness theme, we will be working on how we communicate with our students, parents and staff.
As a mom of four, I know that raising children is tough enough without having to second guess where to find information about my children’s education. Student readiness components will include navigating documents for families. Our goal is to provide open access with a level of transparency and systems to allow parents to ask questions.
We will also be focusing on kindergarten preparedness, college and career readiness, and measures and outcomes aligned to the standards in all content areas. Because we recognize that every student is an individual, a one-size-fits-all approach does not get us where we need to be. I want families to know that we are here to support their student, whether they want to be a welder, a cardiologist or a YouTuber. This can only be done through collaboration with families so that we know the needs of their children and can forge a path together.
Yes, students still need to be proficient in their core subjects. They need to know how to read and do math. However, we recognize that our students can achieve their dreams in a variety of ways. Our goal will be to help them realize that they are lifelong learners with a life path that revolves around their interests.
As a district, we have always been committed to our students. Through our new strategic plan, which is based on community feedback, we are recommitting to our students and looking through a different lens. Our next steps are to delve deeply into this process. We have outlined specific outcomes and timeframes. Next, we will develop initiatives and strategies to ensure the work is completed.
Throughout this process, we will report out to our community and Board of Trustees in a uniform way on a regular basis regarding specific topics, outcomes and measures. As always, we welcome your thoughts and suggestions.