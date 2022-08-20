LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

This is truly the most wonderful time of the year – it’s my favorite time, in fact. Our students and staff are gearing up to return to school, and we are working hard to prepare.

Back-to-school shopping began in earnest this month, and many organizations in the community have held school-supply drives and distribution events. We appreciate the effort, time and dedication of so many people in our Cheyenne community, and are very appreciative of their focus on our youth.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

