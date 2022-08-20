This is truly the most wonderful time of the year – it’s my favorite time, in fact. Our students and staff are gearing up to return to school, and we are working hard to prepare.
Back-to-school shopping began in earnest this month, and many organizations in the community have held school-supply drives and distribution events. We appreciate the effort, time and dedication of so many people in our Cheyenne community, and are very appreciative of their focus on our youth.
Summer gives us all a time to regroup and look to the future. We also spend that time focusing on students who need extra support or are working to get ahead through summer school. This year, approximately 1,700 students took advantage of the opportunity to hone their skills so they can hit the ground running on the first day of school. We appreciate the students, families, teachers, nutrition services staff, bus drivers and administrators for participating with this important program.
Additionally, it is important to thank our grounds and support operations staff, who have worked hard over the last few months dealing with supply-chain challenges and workforce shortages. As an example, I would like to give a shout-out to our grounds crew. During a typical summer, we hire 22 workers to help maintain our 39 buildings with trimming and mowing. This year, due to a lack of applicants, we were only able to hire a team of four. Our two irrigation technicians cover approximately 6,000 irrigation zones throughout the district. Even though they were small in numbers, this team did a great job of keeping our facilities looking amazing.
And last, but certainly not least, many district employees have spent countless hours this summer testing, training and preparing for our new financial system, which, when fully implemented, will help us automate many processes.
Much like other professionals, our staff members are always learning, and they are constantly seeking opportunities to enhance their skills for our students. On Aug. 1, all of our administrators and supervisors began the school year with a variety of trainings to help prepare them for the coming year.
Support staff received a day-long training dedicated to new systems and communication methods. We spent three days with our new teachers, giving them the support they need to make this school year successful. Finally, for the first time, all teachers and district leaders will come together on Monday, Aug. 22 under one roof at the Cheyenne Civic Center for a district event to kick off the school year. This will be followed by breakout sessions at a variety of locations.
Through investing in our staff, we are also working to move the dial on our strategic plan themes, which include Student Readiness, Community Engagement and Healthy Environment.
In the midst of this incredible work, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the national teacher shortage, which is impacting our schools. With that in mind, we are also in need of substitute teachers. If you or someone you know has an interest in this noble profession, please reach out to our human resources department to apply.
The reality is that with any supply shortage, we must be able to provide competitive salaries at all levels. In a recent study, we found that some of our positions are up to 17% below market value. This includes positions throughout the system. In recent years, the continued lack of increase to our funding model has negatively impacted the number of available candidates throughout the state. Districts like LCSD1 are doing all we can to support our current employees and attract future quality candidates. We have provided retention funding and are looking to the future by partnering with the Wyoming Department of Education and University of Wyoming to provide apprenticeship opportunities.
Despite the challenges, we are using all of our resources to ensure our students continue to have amazing teachers in the classroom every day. I am excited and honored for the opportunity to serve as your superintendent of schools, and look forward to working you this school year.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.
