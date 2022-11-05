LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

Since November is the season of gratitude, and our Board of Trustees will be recognizing Friday, Nov. 18 as National Parent Involvement Day, I would like to take this opportunity to recognize our families.

I am constantly impressed by the active participation of Laramie County School District 1 parents, guardians and family members on behalf of their children. Such a high level of volunteerism and lending a hand for support is one of the hallmarks of our great community.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

