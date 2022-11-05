Since November is the season of gratitude, and our Board of Trustees will be recognizing Friday, Nov. 18 as National Parent Involvement Day, I would like to take this opportunity to recognize our families.
I am constantly impressed by the active participation of Laramie County School District 1 parents, guardians and family members on behalf of their children. Such a high level of volunteerism and lending a hand for support is one of the hallmarks of our great community.
A case in point would be the outpouring of feedback we received about our strategic plan. Thousands of community comments and hundreds of hours of input sessions went into the design of this incredible plan. We now have a roadmap with initiatives, themes and outcomes to help us focus the work of the district so we can deliver what our families want for their children.
During the next five years, we will be working in the areas of Student Readiness, Community Engagement and Healthy Environment. As part of our model of continuous improvement, we will report our progress on the initiatives, and if we do not see improvement, we will make changes, as necessary.
Another way parents can get involved in our district is by joining their school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). At the district level, parents are invited by their school principal to participate in the District Parent Advisory Committee (PAC). Each elementary school principal appoints one parent as a voting member to the group. Secondary principals appoint two parents. Finally, each school appoints an alternate parent, who is encouraged to attend and vote in the absence of the primary appointee.
PAC members serve as a conduit of information between parents, district administration and the Board of Trustees. Additionally, if families have questions, we encourage them to reach out.
I am grateful for our families who volunteer countless hours to ensure they are advocating for their children. I cannot overstate the importance of these partnerships in helping us meet the needs of our students.
At any time, I encourage families who are interested in getting involved to contact their school principal. If you ever have a concern, start by addressing it with your child’s teacher and principal. If you still have questions, feel free to contact district administration. Our website also contains a plethora of information and resources.
Public education is part of the fabric of our community, and we recognize the unique role each parent or guardian plays in the education of their children. I recently heard a quote from Mark Twain: “We believe that out of the public school grows the greatness of a nation.”
As those of you who have grown up in Cheyenne know, we have amazing schools. It is refreshing for me to know we have such an outstanding level of parent support that exists in our community for our teachers and staff. We cannot do this work without you!
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.