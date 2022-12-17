Monday marks the start of the winter holiday at Laramie County School District 1. This fall flew by! Although it may seem impossible that we are already at this milepost, I know that our staff and students are looking forward to a much-needed break. It is my hope that everyone takes an opportunity to rest, relax and spend time with family. I encourage our staff to take care of themselves and look out for others who may need some extra assistance.
Since the start of this school year, we have done a ton of work around the district’s strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1. Small stakeholder groups have been meeting to discuss initiatives and outcomes under each of our themes, which include Student Readiness, Community Engagement and Healthy Environment. I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with this process. We have also begun to delve into a variety of student-centered projects designed to propel our plans forward.
For example, this month, our Sources of Strength team has been training student advocates at all levels so that we are prepared to fully launch in January. The program is designed to provide a community-wide vocabulary and framework so that we can all deal with difficult situations in a more successful manner.
So far, the feedback we have received from our students has been positive, as many have said they have enjoyed making new connections and feel like they have an opportunity to voice their opinions. This student need was clear during our strategic plan input sessions. Throughout the process, we have engaged many individuals in the community representing business, organizations and government, to participate in the training. Our next step is to strategically train our parents. Watch for more on this in the coming months.
I started last school year with a 100-day tour of our schools and facilities. During these visits, I asked staff and students what they thought the district was doing well and what they would like to see change.
Our teams used this feedback to help us develop our strategic plan. The first 100 days of this school year, I continued the practice. Going out to our schools and departments is one of my favorite things to do.
This year’s conversations have centered on the strands of our strategic plan, along with ample opportunity for everyone to provide suggestions or just chat. Along with school and department visits, I have had the chance to speak about our initiatives during meetings with a variety of businesses and organizations.
To engage with our civic organizations, we are hosting a special breakfast on Feb. 7. At the breakfast, we will be welcoming conversation, ideas and feedback from leaders of our community organizations.
Topics will focus on opportunities for partnership, ideas for effective communication, and creative ways to engage with students inside and outside of school for future civic engagement.
I greatly appreciate everyone who has volunteered their time to help us stand up the strategic plan. We will be hosting another large group session after the first of the year to report progress and work through strands of the plan. Additionally, we will provide a strategic plan update at the Jan. 23 Board of Trustees meeting. More information is available on the strategic plan section of our website, laramie1.org.
Finally, although many district employees work during winter break, it is a popular time for people to take vacation. As we did last year, district administrative offices will be closed to the public. I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season and has a chance to rejuvenate so that we are ready to launch at the beginning of the year.
It will be spring before we know it, and we have a lot of work to do to ensure we continue to Elevate LCSD1 for our students and their future.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.