LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

Monday marks the start of the winter holiday at Laramie County School District 1. This fall flew by! Although it may seem impossible that we are already at this milepost, I know that our staff and students are looking forward to a much-needed break. It is my hope that everyone takes an opportunity to rest, relax and spend time with family. I encourage our staff to take care of themselves and look out for others who may need some extra assistance.

Since the start of this school year, we have done a ton of work around the district’s strategic plan, Elevate LCSD1. Small stakeholder groups have been meeting to discuss initiatives and outcomes under each of our themes, which include Student Readiness, Community Engagement and Healthy Environment. I would like to thank everyone who has assisted with this process. We have also begun to delve into a variety of student-centered projects designed to propel our plans forward.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus