On Monday, April 18, at the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting, we will be launching a new five-year strategic plan. At this point, some people might quit reading, but I’d like to encourage you to continue with a few more lines. Really, this is important information!
Why should you care? I would say because you — our students, parents, staff and community — provided the guidance we used to develop these goals. Thousands of community comments and hundreds of hours of input sessions went into the design of this incredible plan. The bottom line is that we asked for your feedback, listened and developed a framework to tackle the issues that were brought to our attention.
Real people from different walks of life in our community helped narrow the scope and create the plan. It will serve as the district’s guiding document for five years, with a focus on three themes — Student Readiness, Community Engagement and Healthy Environment. By chunking it out, we will be working on outcomes that can be accomplished within one to three years. Others may take three to five years to accomplish. As always, our work will center around our students and their individual needs.
From a lofty standpoint, a strategic plan is a document to help our district move toward continuous improvement. If we want our kids to learn to excel in life, we need to model what it looks like. Our plan will allow us to focus on outcomes and measures; however, it will not be stagnant. As a living, breathing document, we will continue to pivot as systems, technology and innovation shifts. We will continue to seek your feedback around the strategies and initiatives that we implement. Our priority must be our students and their future.
What does this mean? We need to equip our students with the skills to navigate greater life experiences, whether that means staying in our community or moving to another. We’ve worked with the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and other community groups to ensure we’re meeting the needs of our students, along with our greater Cheyenne community. We are working to develop and expand our workforce partnerships, opportunities for internships, dual language programs, STEM and the arts. I have also been meeting regularly with Mayor Patrick Collins and others to discuss the myriad of issues facing our community.
Thank you for devoting the time to take one of our online surveys or attend a community meeting. You told us what you would like to see in our district going forward. Many of you shared loud and clear that we need to provide more opportunities for our pre-kindergarten students. We are working with our local programs and will have more news, soon, about the expansion of our existing pre-kindergarten programming.
We also received a lot of feedback from you saying we need to come together as a community. Kindness will continue to be an expectation going forward, and we will be putting together additional leadership opportunities for our students. Finally, we will promote the importance of our district as a whole so that students from each school know that we stand together as one.
I am certainly humbled to be the superintendent of LCSD1, and I am impressed with how everyone rallied to make this launch possible. Many times, strategic plans take multiple years to develop. The fact that we did it in two quarters is amazing. That doesn’t happen without the commitment of our students, staff and community.
Please consider this launch our district’s call to action. Put an ore in the water with us and row — together we will accomplish great things!