LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

For the first time since the pandemic began, results of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) were released, and will be used for school and district accountability with the state of Wyoming and the federal government. This series of tests provides information about students’ proficiency in math, language arts and science.

In 2019-20, WY-TOPP was canceled, and during the 2020-21 school year, the assessment results were not used for accountability purposes. It is a celebration that last school year we were able to offer WY-TOPP in a more typical environment. We view this as a baseline moving forward.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

