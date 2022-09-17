For the first time since the pandemic began, results of the Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) were released, and will be used for school and district accountability with the state of Wyoming and the federal government. This series of tests provides information about students’ proficiency in math, language arts and science.
In 2019-20, WY-TOPP was canceled, and during the 2020-21 school year, the assessment results were not used for accountability purposes. It is a celebration that last school year we were able to offer WY-TOPP in a more typical environment. We view this as a baseline moving forward.
WY-TOPP measures student proficiency rates and performance, providing a snapshot of student achievement at a set point in time. For example, it shows how well third-grade students at each school performed on an English Language Arts or math test on a specific day last spring.
When we administer it again in the spring of 2023, last year’s third graders will have moved to fourth grade, which is something we like to take into account when looking at year-to-year scores by grade level. For this reason, we also measure student growth, which allows us to assist students with their individual instruction needs as they arise.
The pandemic has been hard on all of us. COVID-19 affected teacher attendance, student attendance and the availability of substitute teachers. We are working to recapture learning that was interrupted. We have also experienced social-emotional issues from both the adult and the student perspective, and are working to address them using federal relief funds. As we have transitioned back to a more typical situation, overall, our focus has been on student learning and not just their test taking.
With the exception of a few schools, we have not seen a lot of growth. However, we are excited to report that many students were able to maintain their learning and not lose ground.
We appreciate the students and teachers for showing up every day and working hard, and we would like to focus on some of our WY-TOPP celebrations in our 37 schools. Seventeen of our schools saw improved math scores.
This past year, we implemented a new core reading program. As with any new program during the first year, it is common to see a slight dip in scores. It’s important to note that not every student did worse.
In English language arts, eight schools saw improved scores. In addition, five schools increased test scores in both math and ELA.
We did see some challenges. In math, 19 schools’ scores decreased. In English language arts, 28 schools’ scores decreased. Sixteen schools decreased in both ELA and math.
With that, I would like to point out that WY-TOPP is just one source of data. The best measure of a student is their long-term success. We appreciate our parents for sending their students to school ready to learn.
We also recognize that there are no excuses for poor performance. This snapshot provides us with an opportunity to improve. Through the student readiness strand of our strategic plan, moving forward, we will be taking a variety of proactive steps, which will include the alignment of all professional learning. The district will be conducting a standards review so we can realign our practices. We will be implementing a new K-8 math program and adding STEM in many of our elementary schools.
We will be working with the Wyoming Department of Education to establish a teacher apprenticeship program. Additionally, we will update our school improvement process and continue with our literacy review committee at the elementary and secondary levels. We are also in the process of updating our special education programming.
Through the healthy environment and community engagement strands of our strategic plan, moving forward, we will be implementing Sources of Strength to provide students with a healthy way to advocate and address specific concerns. Since nearly 50% of our students start and end their educational career in different schools, Sources of Strength gives us a consistent districtwide vocabulary. Businesses and organizations throughout Cheyenne are also undergoing training as part of a community-wide kindness effort.
We will continue to work closely with our Parent Advisory Committee and engage the community in education through organizations like the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, F.E. Warren Air Force Base and United Way of Laramie County.
Finally, we will hold ourselves accountable and report on our results using our new public facing data dashboard located on the Strategic Plan page of the district website.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.
