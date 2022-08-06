Superintendent Crespo

LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo

The first day of school at Laramie County School District 1 is only a few weeks away, and I can’t tell you how excited we are to start the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 24.

Even though most of our students have registered, families who are new to Cheyenne will need to register at their child’s neighborhood school. Details are available on our website.

Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.

