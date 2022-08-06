The first day of school at Laramie County School District 1 is only a few weeks away, and I can’t tell you how excited we are to start the 2022-23 school year on Aug. 24.
Even though most of our students have registered, families who are new to Cheyenne will need to register at their child’s neighborhood school. Details are available on our website.
Last year, as we were gathering feedback for our strategic plan, many families shared that they would like to see an alternate prekindergarten program. Traditionally, we have offered Title I prekindergarten that is limited to students who reside in a Title I school boundary. This year, we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to pilot a tuition-based option at Anderson and Pioneer Park elementary schools. We are working to expand the program’s hours and will report on the progress of this soon. Registration is ongoing. So, remember to tell a friend who may have a prekindergarten age student to check out this opportunity!
Student readiness is always something in the forefront of my mind this time of year as we prepare to welcome our students and families back for a new year of learning. Soon, one highly visible piece of the student readiness picture will be in everyone’s minds when the Wyoming Department of Education releases Wyoming Test of Proficiency and Progress (WY-TOPP) scores. WY-TOPP consists of a series of tests that provide information about students’ proficiency in math, language arts and science.
After two unusual years, this will be the first release of WY-TOPP scores since the pandemic. In 2019-20, WY-TOPP was canceled. During the 2020-21 school year, WY-TOPP assessment results were not used for accountability purposes. However, the soon-to-be 2021-22 school year results will be used for school and district accountability with the state of Wyoming and the federal government. It’s a celebration that we were able to offer WY-TOPP in a normal environment, which we view as a baseline moving forward. I am excited to see our scores.
WY-TOPP measures student proficiency rates and performance. It provides teachers, district and state leaders with information that was gathered at one point in time, and it offers us a snapshot of student achievement. For example, it shows how well third-grade students at each school performed on an English language arts, math or science test on a specific day last spring. When it is administered again in the spring of 2023, obviously, last year’s third graders have moved on and are taking the fourth-grade assessment. So, it’s impossible to look at particular grade level scores year to year as a comparison.
The test does, however, give us with some valuable information that helps us move students forward. It will also offer us indicators about our curriculum. For example, when teachers deploy new curriculum materials, we typically see changes in student scores.
Because WY-TOPP does not test the same students year to year, as a district, we also measure student growth. Tracking the growth of an individual student over time allows us to assist students with their individual needs. Our goal is to keep students learning at or above their grade level. If teachers see dips, they can then address learning gaps as they occur and adjust their instructional methods.
I look forward to sharing our WY-TOPP results when they become available. By measuring both achievement and growth we will engage in the work at hand and the first part of our strategic plan, which is to prepare students for their future through an engaging and enduring education.
Margaret Crespo is superintendent of schools for Laramie County School District 1, which is the largest school district in the state.